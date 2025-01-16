Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Must pay fine

Timothée Chalamet parked incorrectly on the red carpet

Nachrichten
16.01.2025 13:17

Hollywood star Timothée Chalamet has been asked to pay a fine after appearing on the red carpet on a rental bike. 

0 Kommentare

The actor made a surprise appearance at the London premiere of his film "A Complete Unknown" on an e-bike and parked it somewhat awkwardly right in front of the film's logo, as can be seen on videos on the Internet.

"That's terrible"
However, this was apparently not allowed, as the 29-year-old commented on the corresponding images on the French talk show "Quotidien". The rental company demanded that he pay a fine of 65 pounds, or just under 80 euros. "That's terrible because it was an advertisement for them," the actor added.

Timothée Chalamet cycled onto the red carpet - and is now being asked to pay for this appearance. (Bild: APA/AFP/BENJAMIN CREMEL)
Timothée Chalamet cycled onto the red carpet - and is now being asked to pay for this appearance.
(Bild: APA/AFP/BENJAMIN CREMEL)

Videos circulating on the internet show Chalamet making his way through the photographers on an e-bike at the film premiere on Tuesday and then parking the bike on the red carpet.

Bike instead of traffic jam
According to Chalamet, the reason for his journey by bike was the heavy London traffic. "There were a lot of traffic jams and I got around faster on my bike." The journey by e-bike therefore "just happened", he affirmed.

Chalamet, who is also known from films such as "Call Me by Your Name" and "Dune", plays music legend Bob Dylan in the feature film "A Complete Unknown". The film, entitled "Like a Complete Unknown", is due to be released in Austrian cinemas on February 27.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf