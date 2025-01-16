Must pay fine
Timothée Chalamet parked incorrectly on the red carpet
Hollywood star Timothée Chalamet has been asked to pay a fine after appearing on the red carpet on a rental bike.
The actor made a surprise appearance at the London premiere of his film "A Complete Unknown" on an e-bike and parked it somewhat awkwardly right in front of the film's logo, as can be seen on videos on the Internet.
"That's terrible"
However, this was apparently not allowed, as the 29-year-old commented on the corresponding images on the French talk show "Quotidien". The rental company demanded that he pay a fine of 65 pounds, or just under 80 euros. "That's terrible because it was an advertisement for them," the actor added.
Videos circulating on the internet show Chalamet making his way through the photographers on an e-bike at the film premiere on Tuesday and then parking the bike on the red carpet.
Bike instead of traffic jam
According to Chalamet, the reason for his journey by bike was the heavy London traffic. "There were a lot of traffic jams and I got around faster on my bike." The journey by e-bike therefore "just happened", he affirmed.
Chalamet, who is also known from films such as "Call Me by Your Name" and "Dune", plays music legend Bob Dylan in the feature film "A Complete Unknown". The film, entitled "Like a Complete Unknown", is due to be released in Austrian cinemas on February 27.
