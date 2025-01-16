"Second chance plus"
j
"You have to work hard, but with this support it works out great!" says Nicole Mera, who successfully completed her final apprenticeship exam in information technology a few weeks ago, is celebrating her 44th birthday today and was able to fulfill her heart's desire with the "2nd chance plus" programme.
1000 final apprenticeship examinations since 2008 by Carinthians over the age of 18 means 1000 people who were able to fulfill their career aspirations later, but still. They were supported by the "2nd chance plus" project, which is run by the bfi and AMS.
Who is the target group?
Anyone who is at least 18 years old, has not completed vocational training but has work experience can be given this second chance to take the final apprenticeship examination. Preparation for this takes 18 months. In addition to the technical qualification, for which there are also companies for internships and the vocational schools, the program places emphasis on promoting personal skills.
Nicole Mera is enthusiastic about this "2nd chance plus": "I took my final apprenticeship exam in information technology in December 2024! I trained for the profession back in 2000, but was only able to work in the job for three years because women weren't wanted back then. So I went back to the catering industry, where Corona put a spanner in the works." Then she discovered this opportunity - and seized it. "You have to work hard in training, but the support is great! Thank you, thank you, thank you!" says Mera, who was not only able to talk about her success on Thursday, but also celebrate her 44th birthday and talk about other big goals: "I want to work in my new job and attend evening technical college."
Those who have at most a compulsory school-leaving certificate are three to three and a half times more likely to become unemployed. An apprenticeship is still good insurance against unemployment.
Peter Wedenig, Geschäftsführer des AMS Kärnten
"The participants benefit from the intensive support, the tailored training content and the close cooperation with companies and specialist organizations," says Gottfried Pototschnig, Managing Director of the bfi.
Securing skilled workers is also important to the AMS. In addition, youth unemployment increased in the previous year: by 16.7 percent (241 young people), as AMS Managing Director Peter Wedenig explains: "We must not leave any employment potential lying around and lose any talent. An apprenticeship is still a good insurance policy against unemployment." Last year, 144 people took part in the project; 67% of them were under 25 years old. Seven percent of participants were from the 50 plus group. This year there are 60 new places available.
The "2nd chance plus" project has so far been offered for 77 professions. "In commercial and technical professions, for the catering and hotel industry, for professions in the health and care sector," explains Pototschnig.
How to get a second chance
The project participants come to the bfi from the AMS, draw up their personal career plan with the support of trainers and work towards it. Internships are completed in companies, theory is learned in vocational schools and personal skills are trained in courses.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.