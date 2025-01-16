Nicole Mera is enthusiastic about this "2nd chance plus": "I took my final apprenticeship exam in information technology in December 2024! I trained for the profession back in 2000, but was only able to work in the job for three years because women weren't wanted back then. So I went back to the catering industry, where Corona put a spanner in the works." Then she discovered this opportunity - and seized it. "You have to work hard in training, but the support is great! Thank you, thank you, thank you!" says Mera, who was not only able to talk about her success on Thursday, but also celebrate her 44th birthday and talk about other big goals: "I want to work in my new job and attend evening technical college."