Perpetrators on the run
Senior citizen (83) surprised burglar in his house
The 83-year-old resident was quite astonished when he returned to his house in Nenzing, which he had left around 15 minutes ago on Wednesday morning. He surprised two men who were in the process of searching his home for valuables and cash.
The thieving duo had broken open the cellar door on the ground floor of the house at around 10.15 am. They then ransacked the ground floor and the first floor. The burglars finally found what they were looking for in a box and pocketed the cash inside.
The search for more loot came to an abrupt end when the owner of the house turned up unexpectedly. The two burglars made their getaway and fled through the front door.
Search without success
The police immediately deployed ten patrols, a service dog patrol and the crew of the "Libelle" police helicopter to catch the fugitives. However, the manhunt was not successful. The perpetrators are still on the run.
The police are looking for two men aged between 20 and 25. Both are about 1.80 meters tall. One of the men is slim, was dressed in black and wore a hooded jacket and a mask. The second perpetrator is slightly more corpulent and was wearing a green jacket and a cap.
The Nenzing police are asking for information about the fugitives.
