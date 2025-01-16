Hope for a cure for type 1 diabetes increases

How type 1 diabetes develops

It is not yet known to what extent insulin production has been restarted by the genetically modified islet cells in the treated patient. Details are to be published in a specialist publication. The aim would be for type 1 diabetics to no longer have to inject insulin. A cure for type 1 diabetes, in which an autoimmune reaction leads to the destruction of the insulin-producing cells in the pancreas, would be an enormous advance in medicine. The disease usually breaks out in childhood and adolescence, putting those affected at particular risk of long-term complications such as early atherosclerosis, kidney and retinal damage in later life. As soon as they are diagnosed, they are dependent on regular insulin injections and constant monitoring of blood glucose levels.