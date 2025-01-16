Victory for Pöltl and Co.
Raptors surprise against NBA champion Boston
The Toronto Raptors pulled off a surprise in the National Basketball Association (NBA) on Wednesday (local time). The Canadians defeated defending champions Boston Celtics 110:97 in front of their own fans. Jakob Pöltl contributed a double-double with 16 points and eleven rebounds. He also added two assists and a block in 30:44 minutes of action. As a reminder: It was only on New Year's Eve that the Raptors suffered the biggest defeat in their club's history with a 71:125 win in Boston.
A good two weeks later, everything was different. Toronto not only stood up to the reigning champions, but also did not relinquish the lead from 69:67 in minute 29 onwards thanks to the center from Vienna. Pöltl scored one hundred percent of his shots, converting eight shots with just as many attempts. "After a solid first half, we played a fantastic third quarter in offense and held them (the Celtics, ed.) to just 15 points in the fourth because we defended very well individually and as a team," said the 29-year-old, commenting on the course of the game. RJ Barrett scored 22 points for the Canadians, who won two games in a row for only the third time this season.
Ten wins at the halfway point of the season
The Raptors' record at half-time in the regular NBA season is modest, with ten wins and 31 defeats. The Canadians only occupy 13th and third-last place in the Eastern Conference. Even tenth place, which still entitles them to participate in the play-in, seems to be out of reach. Toronto are currently eight wins behind.
On Friday, Pöltl and his colleagues play host to the Milwaukee Bucks. The Wisconsin franchise, which is fourth in the NBA East, won 122:93 against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday. Damian Lillard with 30 points and Giannis Antetokounmpo with 26 points and eleven rebounds were once again the protagonists.
The Houston Rockets celebrated a 128-108 win at the Denver Nuggets. Jalen Green scored 34 points. Jalen Brunson scored 38 points in the New York Knicks' 125:119 away win against the Philadelphia 76ers. The Golden State Warriors struggled to overcome a 34:10 start at the Minnesota Timberwolves and prevailed 116:115. Stephen Curry was responsible for 31 points.
