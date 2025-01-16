Raptors surprise against NBA champion Boston

A good two weeks later, everything was different. Toronto not only stood up to the reigning champions, but also did not relinquish the lead from 69:67 in minute 29 onwards thanks to the center from Vienna. Pöltl scored one hundred percent of his shots, converting eight shots with just as many attempts. "After a solid first half, we played a fantastic third quarter in offense and held them (the Celtics, ed.) to just 15 points in the fourth because we defended very well individually and as a team," said the 29-year-old, commenting on the course of the game. RJ Barrett scored 22 points for the Canadians, who won two games in a row for only the third time this season.