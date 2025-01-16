Hartberg made cuts before the start of camp

Warned of a second division team

The goals with Hartberg (who will test against NK Bravo on Friday) are big: "I definitely want to get into the upper play-offs and we're also in a good position in the cup. We have to keep at it." However, he is wary of Stripfinger (opponents in the cup quarter-finals in Vienna on January 31): "They are supposedly an easier opponent, but you also have to remember that they knocked Rapid out of the cup. We'll have to give it our all."