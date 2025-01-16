Kicker had to go
Hartberg made cuts before the start of camp
Hartberg's kickers travel to the training camp in Catez on Thursday. Dutchman Björn Hardley will no longer be with them, as he has been cut. Justin Omoregie is already eager to make his comeback after his injury break.
Without the retired defender Björn Hardley, but with the two newcomers Emmanuel Ojukwu (Wr. Sportclub) and Raphael Hofer (on loan from Salzburg), Hartberg will be recharging their batteries for a successful spring in the Slovenian spa town of Catez from Thursday. Justin Omoregie, who missed nine competitive games in the fall with a hamstring injury but attracted a lot of transfer interest in the winter (especially from LASK), wants to recommend himself for a return to RB Salzburg with strong performances in the league and cup. "I used the winter break to strengthen the injured areas," says the 21-year-old Viennese, who feels fit again, "special training is now part of my daily routine. I hope that I can now stay injury-free for a year!"
He completed his rehab in Salzburg ("because I know all the doctors and therapists there"), but there have been no talks about returning home in the summer: "My head is now fully in Hartberg - in the summer we'll talk about where the journey will take me. There was an inquiry in the winter, but I turned it down."
Warned of a second division team
The goals with Hartberg (who will test against NK Bravo on Friday) are big: "I definitely want to get into the upper play-offs and we're also in a good position in the cup. We have to keep at it." However, he is wary of Stripfinger (opponents in the cup quarter-finals in Vienna on January 31): "They are supposedly an easier opponent, but you also have to remember that they knocked Rapid out of the cup. We'll have to give it our all."
Christian Gratzei, who left Hartberg in the winter, was introduced by LASK on Wednesday as Head of Football Operations (as a link between management and sporting management) and is now the tenth ex-Hartberg player in Linz after the coaches Markus Schopp, Alex Marchat, Danijel Zenkovic, Christoph Moosburger and Lukas Haspl as well as the players Ivan Ljubic, Florian Flecker, Sascha Horvath and Max Entrup.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
