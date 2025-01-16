Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Language course for mothers:

“I live in Austria, I have to learn German”

Nachrichten
16.01.2025 09:00

Immigrant parents are often unable to attend language courses due to a lack of childcare. A program at the Upper Austrian Adult Education Centre combines both - the "Krone" visited and spoke to the participants.

0 Kommentare

There is certainly no lack of willpower here: "I live in Austria, I have to learn German. And then I want to train as a chef," says Halima. The 24-year-old comes from Afghanistan and has been living in Linz for almost three years. She is one of ten women currently taking part in the voluntary language course "Mama learns German" in the Auwiesen district.

"German is not easy"
"German is not that easy. But this course helps me a lot," says Halima. She can't take part in other courses "because of childcare". However, her daughter is well looked after on the course at the Upper Austrian Adult Education Center (VHS). While the mothers learn German with a trainer at the front, the children play at a table with a supervisor at the back. Which in turn creates a different kind of challenge: the teacher's explanations of complicated grammar - for example: it's called "the kitchen", but someone is "in the kitchen" - are repeatedly interrupted by the joyful noise of the children during the "Krone" visit.

Emina (36) trained as a kindergarten assistant after her German course. (Bild: Horst Einöder/Flashpictures)
Emina (36) trained as a kindergarten assistant after her German course.
(Bild: Horst Einöder/Flashpictures)

Childcare is the key
The VHS offers a total of 39 such "Mama learns German" courses in 20 communities. For Damir Saračević, Head of the VHS Institute for Intercultural Pedagogy, the accompanying childcare offer is also key: "If childcare is not organized, the women cannot participate."

Zitat Icon

It is important that we have a common language in Upper Austria, in addition to the first language. That also provides security.

(Bild: Horst Einöder/Flashpictures)

Christian Dörfel (ÖVP), Landesrat für Integration in Oberösterreich

Bild: Horst Einöder/Flashpictures

Course places doubled
This year, the state is providing 4.3 million euros in funding for German courses at VHS and other providers. "The main purpose of the courses is to be able to cope with everyday life," says Integration Councillor Christian Dörfel (ÖVP). "If you're ill, for example, you need to be able to tell the doctor what's wrong." This year, the state wants to offer more than 6000 German course places, compared to 5543 last year and only 2838 in 2021.

Bosnian Emina (36) has already completed her course. She would have liked more than just the one weekly course, but is happy about the offer. She then trained as a kindergarten assistant - and now works as a childcare assistant on the VHS German course.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Philipp Stadler
Philipp Stadler
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf