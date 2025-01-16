“I live in Austria, I have to learn German”

"German is not easy"

"German is not that easy. But this course helps me a lot," says Halima. She can't take part in other courses "because of childcare". However, her daughter is well looked after on the course at the Upper Austrian Adult Education Center (VHS). While the mothers learn German with a trainer at the front, the children play at a table with a supervisor at the back. Which in turn creates a different kind of challenge: the teacher's explanations of complicated grammar - for example: it's called "the kitchen", but someone is "in the kitchen" - are repeatedly interrupted by the joyful noise of the children during the "Krone" visit.