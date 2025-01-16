Language course for mothers:
“I live in Austria, I have to learn German”
Immigrant parents are often unable to attend language courses due to a lack of childcare. A program at the Upper Austrian Adult Education Centre combines both - the "Krone" visited and spoke to the participants.
There is certainly no lack of willpower here: "I live in Austria, I have to learn German. And then I want to train as a chef," says Halima. The 24-year-old comes from Afghanistan and has been living in Linz for almost three years. She is one of ten women currently taking part in the voluntary language course "Mama learns German" in the Auwiesen district.
"German is not easy"
"German is not that easy. But this course helps me a lot," says Halima. She can't take part in other courses "because of childcare". However, her daughter is well looked after on the course at the Upper Austrian Adult Education Center (VHS). While the mothers learn German with a trainer at the front, the children play at a table with a supervisor at the back. Which in turn creates a different kind of challenge: the teacher's explanations of complicated grammar - for example: it's called "the kitchen", but someone is "in the kitchen" - are repeatedly interrupted by the joyful noise of the children during the "Krone" visit.
Childcare is the key
The VHS offers a total of 39 such "Mama learns German" courses in 20 communities. For Damir Saračević, Head of the VHS Institute for Intercultural Pedagogy, the accompanying childcare offer is also key: "If childcare is not organized, the women cannot participate."
It is important that we have a common language in Upper Austria, in addition to the first language. That also provides security.
Christian Dörfel (ÖVP), Landesrat für Integration in Oberösterreich
Bild: Horst Einöder/Flashpictures
Course places doubled
This year, the state is providing 4.3 million euros in funding for German courses at VHS and other providers. "The main purpose of the courses is to be able to cope with everyday life," says Integration Councillor Christian Dörfel (ÖVP). "If you're ill, for example, you need to be able to tell the doctor what's wrong." This year, the state wants to offer more than 6000 German course places, compared to 5543 last year and only 2838 in 2021.
Bosnian Emina (36) has already completed her course. She would have liked more than just the one weekly course, but is happy about the offer. She then trained as a kindergarten assistant - and now works as a childcare assistant on the VHS German course.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
