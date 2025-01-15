Movie-like scenes
Murder suspect jumped out of the window during interrogation
Is this how a completely innocent man acts? A 35-year-old man is alleged to have killed a removalist, but vehemently denies the crime. His arrest resulted in scenes worthy of a movie.
Alexander K. (35) sits in his cell in Puch-Urstein prison and remains stubbornly silent. Did he murder a removal man (52) in cold blood in the city of Salzburg in May 2023? K. refuses to testify. One thing is certain: during his interrogation at the provincial police headquarters, the man did not behave as one might expect from an innocent man.
The escape by bicycle ended quickly and abruptly "Krone" research now shows that Alexander K. tried to flee on January 10. He apparently seized the opportunity and jumped out of a window on the second floor of the police building in Salzburg's Alpenstraße. He probably landed in a pond in the inner courtyard of the complex and then quickly fled. Shortly afterwards, he grabbed a bicycle - but he didn't get far. "After a few minutes, the suspect was arrested," confirmed the police when asked about the incident. And: a civilian is said to have actively assisted in the capture of the 35-year-old.
Police want to investigate events
The police have now initiated an internal review of the interrogation that went wrong. The aim is to clarify what needs to be improved in future - so that such incidents do not happen again. The police also told the "Krone" newspaper: "The suspect acted in a way that was not rational."
The mysterious death of the removalist
As reported, Detective DNA led the investigators to Alexander K. Traces of the 35-year-old were found by the police at the end of 2024 at the scene of a burglary and in the dead mover's apartment. Relatives found the man's body in May 2023. The police were in the dark for a long time; according to the coroner, "blunt force trauma" led to the victim's death. The exact course of events is still completely unclear, as is the possible background to the crime. Alexander K. could help shed light on the case - but he is known to have remained silent for the time being.
