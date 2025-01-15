Murder suspect jumped out of the window during interrogation

The mysterious death of the removalist

As reported, Detective DNA led the investigators to Alexander K. Traces of the 35-year-old were found by the police at the end of 2024 at the scene of a burglary and in the dead mover's apartment. Relatives found the man's body in May 2023. The police were in the dark for a long time; according to the coroner, "blunt force trauma" led to the victim's death. The exact course of events is still completely unclear, as is the possible background to the crime. Alexander K. could help shed light on the case - but he is known to have remained silent for the time being.