The trend towards pilgrimages has remained strong for centuries. This year, "pilgrims of hope" are on the Romea strata, which also leads through Carinthia on the Hemma and Marian pilgrimage routes. Nine major pilgrimage routes cross the province.
Everyone is on the road their whole life long: from childhood onwards, people cover stages of development, achieve goals such as graduating from school and university, getting married and building a house, and celebrate milestones such as becoming a parent.
In the past, pilgrimages were reserved for aristocrats and the wealthy. There was always a different destination in vogue. Today, anyone can go on a pilgrimage.
People of every culture and faith have always made the journey to religious sites. "Not every Christian could afford to go on a pilgrimage to Jerusalem, that was reserved for the nobility. A pilgrimage to Rome was somewhat cheaper. In the 11th and 12th centuries, pilgrimages to Santiago were already in vogue," says Roland Stadler, Head of the Department for Tourism Pastoral Care in the Diocese of Gurk. "At the beginning of the 1980s, there were 3500 pilgrims on the Way of St. James, now there are 499,000!"
"Pilgrims of Hope" is the motto of this year's Holy Year, which Pope Francis opened with the opening of the door to St. Peter's Basilica. Holy Years can already be found in the Old Testament: in the Book of Leviticus, it is said that Moses received instructions from the Lord on Mount Sinai that the land should observe a Sabbath rest every seven years. "In this year the fields shall not be sown and the vineyards shall not be pruned. What applies to the land every seven years shall apply to the people every seven times seven years. Every 50th year should therefore be dedicated to the well-being of mankind," explains theologian Michael Kapeller. In this year, everyone should return to their land and their clan. Anyone who has lost their land should regain it in this jubilee year and anyone who has fallen into material bondage should be freed from it.
From the 15th century onwards, a rhythm of 25 years became established for holy years. In a time of hopelessness and a lack of prospects, Pope Francis would like to speak the Christian message of hope to people in this Holy Year. That is why the logo of the Holy Year shows four stylized figures that refer to humanity coming from the four corners of the earth. They embrace each other to emphasize the solidarity and brotherhood that unites peoples. The row opener clings to the cross - a sign of faith and hope that must never be abandoned.
Austria's eleven milestones also include Gurk Cathedral, the collegiate church in Maria Saal and the pilgrimage church in Maria Gail.
Breaking new ground
Because the Holy Year invites people to explore new paths, to have new experiences, pilgrimages are part of the offer; for example on the Romea strata, which leads over 4000 kilometers from Tallinn in Estonia to Rome. "It was an old trade route on which amber, salt, iron and silk were transported - and therefore always a pilgrimage route," says Stadler.
Nine pilgrimage routes in Carinthia
Hemma pilgrimage route: people have been making pilgrimages to the grave of St. Hemma in Gurk for centuries, for example from Sveta an, from Črna, from Admont, from Turrach, from Millstatt, from Ossiach, from Karnburg, from St. Hemma near Edelschrott. Info: https://www.pilgerwege-kaernten.at/home/hemmapilgerweg
Way of St. James: The Way of St. James in Carinthia leads from Unterdrauburg via Neuhaus, Edling, Gallizien, Ferlach, St. Jakob im Rosental, Villach, St. Jakob ob Ferndorf, St. Peter in Holz, Steinfeld to Oberdrauburg and on towards Lienz. Info: https://www.pilgerwege-kaernten.at/home/jakobsweg
Benediktweg: The Carinthian section of the Beenediktweg leads from Reichenfels via Wolfsberg and St. Paul towards Dravograd. Info: https://www.pilgerwege-kaernten.at/home/benediktweg
Domitianweg: The Carantanian Duke Domitian gives this pilgrimage route its name. The route leads from Millstatt to Kleindombra and via Obermillstatt and Matzelsdorf to the Millstatt collegiate church. Info: https: //www.kath-kirche-kaernten.at/dioezese/detail/C2606/domitianweg
Marienpilgerweg: The 266 kilometers from the parish church of Maria Rojach in Lavanttal to the famous pilgrimage church of Maria Luggau in Lesachtal connect some of the most beautiful Marian churches in the country. Info: https://www.pilgerwege-kaernten.at/home/marienpilgerweg
Way of the Book: Pilgrims follow the old traces of Bible smugglers and secret Protestants on the Way of the Book - from Schärging on the Upper Austrian-Bavarian border to Arnoldstein in Carinthia. Info: https://www.pilgerwege-kaernten.at/home/weg_des_buches
Carinthian Mariazell Trail: This trail leads from the provincial capital of Klagenfurt through Maria Saal to the Magdalensberg and over the Christophberg to Brückl, via Diex to Griffen, over the Martinikogel to Johannesberg and Lavamünd, where the ascent to the Soboth region begins. You reach Eibiswald via the villages of Soboth, Rothwein and Aibl. Info: https://www.alpenverein.at/weitwanderer/weitwanderwege/pilgerwege-mariazell.php
Danube-Alps-Adriatic Cycle Pilgrimage Route: This cycle route leads from Salzburg to Grado. Carinthians like to cycle the stages in Italy. In Carinthia, the route leads through Mallnitz, Spittal and Villach to Tarvisio. Info: https://www.alpe-adria-radweg.com/map
Via Slavorum or Via Cracovia: The route from Krakow to Rome also crosses Carinthia: Via Friesach, Strasbourg, Gurk, Pisweg to St. Veit, on to Maria Saal, Klagenfurt, south of Lake Wörthersee to Maria Gail and Villach and via Pöckau and Maglern to Italy. Info: http://www.cracovia-roma.com/indexde.htm
In Carinthia, the Hemma pilgrimage route and the Marian pilgrimage route are part of the Romea strata - and these are walked in three multi-day, guided pilgrimages in the Holy Year: from St. Lambrecht to Maria Saal from May 7 to 10, from Maria Saal to Maria Gail on June 6 and 7, from Maria Gail to Monte Lussari from August 13 to 15. Information and registration: www.kath-kirche-kaernten.at/tourismus or 0463/ 58 77 2115.
