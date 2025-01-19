Hemma pilgrimage route: people have been making pilgrimages to the grave of St. Hemma in Gurk for centuries, for example from Sveta an, from Črna, from Admont, from Turrach, from Millstatt, from Ossiach, from Karnburg, from St. Hemma near Edelschrott. Info: https://www.pilgerwege-kaernten.at/home/hemmapilgerweg

Way of St. James: The Way of St. James in Carinthia leads from Unterdrauburg via Neuhaus, Edling, Gallizien, Ferlach, St. Jakob im Rosental, Villach, St. Jakob ob Ferndorf, St. Peter in Holz, Steinfeld to Oberdrauburg and on towards Lienz. Info: https://www.pilgerwege-kaernten.at/home/jakobsweg

Benediktweg: The Carinthian section of the Beenediktweg leads from Reichenfels via Wolfsberg and St. Paul towards Dravograd. Info: https://www.pilgerwege-kaernten.at/home/benediktweg

Domitianweg: The Carantanian Duke Domitian gives this pilgrimage route its name. The route leads from Millstatt to Kleindombra and via Obermillstatt and Matzelsdorf to the Millstatt collegiate church. Info: https: //www.kath-kirche-kaernten.at/dioezese/detail/C2606/domitianweg

Marienpilgerweg: The 266 kilometers from the parish church of Maria Rojach in Lavanttal to the famous pilgrimage church of Maria Luggau in Lesachtal connect some of the most beautiful Marian churches in the country. Info: https://www.pilgerwege-kaernten.at/home/marienpilgerweg

Way of the Book: Pilgrims follow the old traces of Bible smugglers and secret Protestants on the Way of the Book - from Schärging on the Upper Austrian-Bavarian border to Arnoldstein in Carinthia. Info: https://www.pilgerwege-kaernten.at/home/weg_des_buches

Carinthian Mariazell Trail: This trail leads from the provincial capital of Klagenfurt through Maria Saal to the Magdalensberg and over the Christophberg to Brückl, via Diex to Griffen, over the Martinikogel to Johannesberg and Lavamünd, where the ascent to the Soboth region begins. You reach Eibiswald via the villages of Soboth, Rothwein and Aibl. Info: https://www.alpenverein.at/weitwanderer/weitwanderwege/pilgerwege-mariazell.php

Danube-Alps-Adriatic Cycle Pilgrimage Route: This cycle route leads from Salzburg to Grado. Carinthians like to cycle the stages in Italy. In Carinthia, the route leads through Mallnitz, Spittal and Villach to Tarvisio. Info: https://www.alpe-adria-radweg.com/map

Via Slavorum or Via Cracovia: The route from Krakow to Rome also crosses Carinthia: Via Friesach, Strasbourg, Gurk, Pisweg to St. Veit, on to Maria Saal, Klagenfurt, south of Lake Wörthersee to Maria Gail and Villach and via Pöckau and Maglern to Italy. Info: http://www.cracovia-roma.com/indexde.htm