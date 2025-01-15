The purchase of the island, which is located opposite a popular beach in Bacoli, is a must for the mayor in order to prevent possible building speculation. "We have contacted Sothebys and will be visiting the island with experts next week. After that, we hope to start negotiations for the purchase. In recent years, the municipality of Bacoli has been plagued by financial problems. Now we have reorganized our budget and can intervene with financial means to protect an area that means a lot to the people of Bacoli," said the mayor.