A small piece of paradise in a section of the Gulf of Naples has been put up for sale. In the heart of the super-volcanic area of the "Phlegraean Fields" is a small island, Punta Pennata, which combines history and mythology.
This 200 square meter area in the municipality of Bacoli, south of Naples, is owned by the heirs of a Neapolitan family who now want to part with the small island.
Punta Pennata is being offered for five million euros via the auction house Sothebys. The mayor of Bacoli, Josi Della Ragione, fears that private individuals could take over the island and build on it. He is therefore campaigning for his municipality to acquire the "Isola Pennata". He wants to turn it into a public park.
With a maximum height of 29 meters above sea level and a minimal distance from the mainland, the island is characterized by lush Mediterranean vegetation and Roman remains. It is a fascinating and unique place with a breathtaking view of the volcanic area and the vacation islands of Ischia and Procida.
Mayor is combative
"We will do everything we can to take over the island and manage it in the interests of the municipality. If the purchase price is too high for the municipal coffers, we are also prepared to mobilize the institutions and citizens. Many of them have agreed to actively support our initiative. Punta Pennata must remain an oasis of peace that is accessible to everyone," 38-year-old Della Ragione emphasized to the media.
The purchase of the island, which is located opposite a popular beach in Bacoli, is a must for the mayor in order to prevent possible building speculation. "We have contacted Sothebys and will be visiting the island with experts next week. After that, we hope to start negotiations for the purchase. In recent years, the municipality of Bacoli has been plagued by financial problems. Now we have reorganized our budget and can intervene with financial means to protect an area that means a lot to the people of Bacoli," said the mayor.
