What makes a good politician for you?
Politics is a controversial subject and political personnel are probably the most frequently criticized. Hardly anyone in this group can please everyone. After all, it is also a professional field with great responsibility. What do you personally think makes a good politician? We look forward to hearing your views on the subject!
Achieving high office in politics can be a rocky road. But once you've made it, you usually earn good money. There is no specific training for this profession, although a degree in political science can be beneficial.
Some people want real experts in such leading positions, while others find it more important that political staff act with integrity and responsibility or are passionate and committed to their work. A willingness to compromise, foresight and the ability to express oneself clearly and precisely can also be considered important for this profession.
What training would you consider essential for political office? In your opinion, what character traits and other qualities are most important if you want to get far in politics? Are there any politicians that you consider to be exemplary? What makes them so special to you, what do they do differently from others? Feel free to write us your thoughts in the comments section!
