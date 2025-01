“I’ve lost what I love again”

Swelling after training in Bormio

But the bad news came a few days later. After training in Bormio, his knee swelled up again, resulting in an MRI scan. The bitter diagnosis: his repaired cruciate ligament had torn again. "'Heartbreaking' doesn't even begin to describe how it feels to work tirelessly for twelve months to get back to the starting gate, to do what you love, only to lose it again in the most unfair way possible," says Arvidsson, who continues to be dogged by injury misfortune.