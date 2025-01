Proceedings regarding farm purchase to be reopened

"This is an important stage victory to bring farmland back into the hands of farmers instead of investors", Simon Heilig-Hofbauer (Greens) is pleased to say. After numerous submissions, hearings and meetings, the land transfer authority has now resumed the land transfer procedure with its decision dated January 14, 2025. The 51-page decision refers to the "strong suspicion" that essential documents were withheld from the authority in order to conceal additional non-agricultural income. There is therefore reason to believe that the original decision approving the sale of the Hinterlehen estate was "brought about by forgery of a document, false testimony or another judicially punishable act or otherwise fraudulently obtained".