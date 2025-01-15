Ukrainian explains:
“Wagner fighters against North Koreans just children”
The North Korean soldiers in Kursk are often referred to as "cannon fodder" for Russia's war against Ukraine. But according to a Ukrainian soldier, they should not be underestimated: They are "resilient, excellently trained and morally stable." In comparison, the Wagner soldiers are "like children".
Around 12,000 North Korean soldiers are said to be deployed alongside the Russian armed forces to recapture the territories conquered by Ukraine in the Kursk region. Yuri Bondar, who served in the 80th Ukrainian Airborne Brigade "Galician Lions", warned on Facebook not to underestimate these fighters: "They are extremely resilient, excellently trained and morally stable," the soldier is quoted as saying on "Kyiv Post".
Pictures of North Korean soldiers who were captured by Ukrainian troops:
North Koreans with special tactics against drones
"Their skills in handling small arms are extremely high - ten years of military service are bearing fruit," said Bondar. The number of Ukrainian drones that were shot down with small arms alone "is really surprising", explained the soldier. The North Korean fighters would use a certain tactic: One group of soldiers would "act as decoys" to attract the drone's attention, while the others would try to ambush it.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj published an interview on X with one of the few North Korean soldiers who could be captured:
"In comparison, Wagner mercenaries of 2022 just children"
The North Koreans would carry out "dynamic attacks" and often "surprise" the Ukrainian defenders, even if they are often outnumbered by their Ukrainian opponents. One commander told Bondar: "Compared to the soldiers of the North Korean army, the Wagner mercenaries of 2022 are just children." Bondar supports this statement.
Only three North Koreans arrested so far
The soldier also explained that North Korean soldiers rarely surrender. When Ukrainian troops approach, they often blow themselves up with grenades. Wounded comrades are simply left lying around - the faces of the dead are also burned to make identification more difficult. According to the Kyiv Post, only three North Koreans have been captured so far. One of them died shortly after his arrest.
Fighting with North Koreans "far more intense"
Anonymous sources had previously reported to the New York Times that the fighting in Kursk had become "far more intense" since the North Korean soldiers took up positions in the region. "The Koreans are quite adept at shooting, they have repeatedly destroyed drones, obviously they were trained for this in the first place, so they try to destroy everything in the air," a Ukrainian lieutenant is quoted as saying.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.