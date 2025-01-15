Vienna’s groundwater is getting warmer and warmer

Warming has an impact on water quality and geothermal energy

On the one hand, warming changes the biological and chemical quality of the groundwater and, on the other, has an impact on applications such as geothermal energy, which is currently only permitted in the range of five to 18 degrees Celsius in Vienna. Further warming could therefore lead to restrictions here. In order to avoid excessive warming of the groundwater, no systems are now approved in Vienna that are only used for cooling.