Innovation prevented?
British competition authority investigates Google search engine
The British Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has launched an investigation into Google's search engine. The antitrust authority stated on Tuesday that it would investigate whether the company is using its market position "to prevent innovation by others" and whether it is favoring its own services.
The investigation also relates to "potentially exploitative behavior", including the collection of large amounts of consumer data without the consent of those affected.
The investigation could lead to Google being granted "strategic market status". This would result in stricter requirements for the US company. For example, it could be obliged to make data collected online available to other market participants.
Stricter regulations in the UK
The basis for this are stricter regulations that have been in force in the UK since the beginning of the year. Since then, the UK competition authority has had more powers to restrict the market power of digital giants. The new rules are similar to the Digital Markets Act (DMA), which came into force in the EU last year.
"Millions of people and businesses in the UK rely on Google's search and advertising services," said CMA chief executive Sarah Cardell. "90 percent of searches are made through Google's platform and more than 200,000 UK businesses advertise there." This is why it is so important to ensure "that these services deliver good results for people and businesses and that there is a level playing field".
According to the antitrust authority, the investigation should be completed within nine months.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
