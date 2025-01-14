Vorteilswelt
14.01.2025 14:40

In an interview with krone.tv, outgoing Green Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler analyzes the current developments in domestic politics and his relationship with ÖVP Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer, which lasted for years in the federal government: "I got to know Nehammer as a sincere and honest politician. But you can now see in the ÖVP just how much you can be bent."

This apparently refers to the U-turn that the current ÖVP chairman Christian Stocker has made towards Herbert Kickl. The Greens' federal spokesperson explains the fact that the Greens have suffered so many losses in recent elections with the situation in previous years: "From 2019 to 2021 in particular, we had historic highs everywhere." And would now just go down a little.

In any case, there have been many positive developments in Austria thanks to the Greens' participation in government: "Emissions have been falling massively for years." However, this development work would be jeopardized by the upcoming blue-black government, as the climate bonus could now possibly be discontinued and the climate ticket could also be terminated: "If the climate ticket is now perhaps screwed together, you yourself have a few screws loose in the gearbox."

Kogler succession in the course of the year
As expected, the incumbent Green Vice-Chancellor has negative expectations of a future federal government under Herbert Kickl: "Kickl is a friend of Putin and an enemy of Europe. He can disguise himself overnight." When asked who could be his successor in the Greens - Leonore Gewessler, Alma Zadic or Stefan Kaineder have been mentioned time and again recently - the Greens' federal spokesperson answered evasively: "We will clarify that in the course of the year."

Watch the full interview in the video above!    

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Gerhard Koller
Gerhard Koller
