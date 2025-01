Another acid attack: resident was still on vacation

In detail: A local resident raised the alarm with the affected apartment owner on Monday. His front door was badly damaged and he should have a look at it, she said. However, the Viennese was still on his well-deserved vacation and contacted the police directly: "The officers who arrived at the scene discovered that an unknown perpetrator was trying to break the lock cylinder by using suspected acid. There was considerable damage to property, but fortunately the criminals did not get into the apartment," said Julia Schick, spokesperson for the regional police department.