Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"I'm not sure"

“Emperor” Franz is worried about the ski nation

Nachrichten
14.01.2025 12:27

Three weeks before the start of the Alpine World Ski Championships in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, skiing legend Franz Klammer doesn't think the local ski association - especially the men - are ready. But the 71-year-old is not throwing in the towel. The Carinthian takes his hat off to comeback sensation Lindsey Vonn.

0 Kommentare

There are less than three weeks to go until the start of the Ski World Championships in Saalbach-Hinterglemm (February 4 to 16). The results of the red-white-red men's skiers so far give little hope of a successful major event from a domestic perspective. The crisis has also left its mark on Franz Klammer. When asked whether he thinks the nation is prepared for the major event at home, the "Kaiser's" face becomes serious in an interview with the "Krone". "Difficult. I'm not sure," says the 71-year-old, who follows the World Cup races as closely as possible.

"If Vinc doesn't do anything..."
The legend is particularly worried about the speed section. "If Vinc Kriechmayr doesn't do anything, it's sad." One of the problems is the lack of confidence and insecurity. "It's always there. You can see that: They don't trust themselves to do anything at the moment." But that also applies to the technicians. "Although they are much better in the slalom than the results. In terms of skiing, it's not bad at all," says the 1976 Olympic champion. 

Franz Klammer with Gerhard Berger and Hermann Maier at the Star Challenge of the "Herminator" in Flachau. (Bild: Tröster Andreas/ANDREAS TROESTER)
Franz Klammer with Gerhard Berger and Hermann Maier at the Star Challenge of the "Herminator" in Flachau.
(Bild: Tröster Andreas/ANDREAS TROESTER)

Another problem is the lack of successors for the now 33-year-old Kriechmayr and other experienced skiers. "The second guard is not there. There's not much coming up."

"We have a chance"
Nevertheless, Klammer remains positive. His hopes are pinned on the upcoming races in January with Wengen, Kitzbühel, Schladming and Garmisch. Something could go further there and self-confidence could return. "We have the chance to recover a bit. You can't throw in the towel. Let's let ourselves be surprised. As we all know, hope dies last," laughs Klammer. The next chance for success comes on Friday at the Lauberhorn, where the super-G, downhill and slalom are on the program.

Hats off to Vonn
The "Kaiser" also followed Lindsey Vonn's comeback at the age of 40 with an artificial partial knee prosthesis closely. "I was very critical of it at first, but that's just my opinion. One thing is certain: she's doing it very confidently and has prepared very seriously." Moreover, her performance so far would not suggest that the US American has already reached her limit. "She skied as if she had never stopped," says ski legend Klammer, impressed.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Sebastian Steinbichler
Sebastian Steinbichler
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf