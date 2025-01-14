"I'm not sure"
“Emperor” Franz is worried about the ski nation
Three weeks before the start of the Alpine World Ski Championships in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, skiing legend Franz Klammer doesn't think the local ski association - especially the men - are ready. But the 71-year-old is not throwing in the towel. The Carinthian takes his hat off to comeback sensation Lindsey Vonn.
There are less than three weeks to go until the start of the Ski World Championships in Saalbach-Hinterglemm (February 4 to 16). The results of the red-white-red men's skiers so far give little hope of a successful major event from a domestic perspective. The crisis has also left its mark on Franz Klammer. When asked whether he thinks the nation is prepared for the major event at home, the "Kaiser's" face becomes serious in an interview with the "Krone". "Difficult. I'm not sure," says the 71-year-old, who follows the World Cup races as closely as possible.
"If Vinc doesn't do anything..."
The legend is particularly worried about the speed section. "If Vinc Kriechmayr doesn't do anything, it's sad." One of the problems is the lack of confidence and insecurity. "It's always there. You can see that: They don't trust themselves to do anything at the moment." But that also applies to the technicians. "Although they are much better in the slalom than the results. In terms of skiing, it's not bad at all," says the 1976 Olympic champion.
Another problem is the lack of successors for the now 33-year-old Kriechmayr and other experienced skiers. "The second guard is not there. There's not much coming up."
"We have a chance"
Nevertheless, Klammer remains positive. His hopes are pinned on the upcoming races in January with Wengen, Kitzbühel, Schladming and Garmisch. Something could go further there and self-confidence could return. "We have the chance to recover a bit. You can't throw in the towel. Let's let ourselves be surprised. As we all know, hope dies last," laughs Klammer. The next chance for success comes on Friday at the Lauberhorn, where the super-G, downhill and slalom are on the program.
Hats off to Vonn
The "Kaiser" also followed Lindsey Vonn's comeback at the age of 40 with an artificial partial knee prosthesis closely. "I was very critical of it at first, but that's just my opinion. One thing is certain: she's doing it very confidently and has prepared very seriously." Moreover, her performance so far would not suggest that the US American has already reached her limit. "She skied as if she had never stopped," says ski legend Klammer, impressed.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.