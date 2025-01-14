“Emperor” Franz is worried about the ski nation

"If Vinc doesn't do anything..."

The legend is particularly worried about the speed section. "If Vinc Kriechmayr doesn't do anything, it's sad." One of the problems is the lack of confidence and insecurity. "It's always there. You can see that: They don't trust themselves to do anything at the moment." But that also applies to the technicians. "Although they are much better in the slalom than the results. In terms of skiing, it's not bad at all," says the 1976 Olympic champion.