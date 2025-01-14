More drunk and drugged drivers every year

More drunk drivers on the road every year

First of all: exact figures for drink and drug drivers and drivers impaired by medication will not be published until February. Nevertheless, a trend shows that - compared to 2023 - accidents caused by not keeping a safe distance or speeding have decreased. In contrast, there was an increase in accidents caused by carelessness/distraction (e.g. by cell phones) and accidents caused by alcohol and drugs. 6.9 percent of fatal crashes were caused by alcohol and drugs, compared to 4.2 percent in 2023. Last year there were 349 deaths, the lowest number since records began. However, the proportion of drink and drug drivers increased.