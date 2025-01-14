Vorteilswelt
But applications are missing

30 km/h speed limit: local leaders should slow down speeders

Nachrichten
14.01.2025 10:00

The majority in the country don't care about new speed regulations: Despite facilitations at a political level, additional 30 km/h zones are often still sitting in the drawers of local council offices. The "Krone" took a closer look at the figures ...

0 Kommentare

A turning point in the fight against speeding in local areas? Last summer, the amendment to the Austrian Road Traffic Regulations (StVO) made it easier for local authorities to reduce the maximum permitted speed on provincial and municipal roads from 50 to 30 km/h.

The amendment also provided for the competent authority to process the installation of radar boxes even more quickly. The focus here was on "areas with a particular need for protection". These include nurseries and schools, for example, but also hospitals, retirement homes and leisure facilities.

Minimal increase in 30 km/h zones in the country
While there was much rejoicing last year, relatively little is happening in terms of implementation. In Upper Austria, for example, only three municipalities used the new instrument against speeders. In Lower Austria, only one (!) municipality has done so, whereas nine towns and villages have already made enquiries about radar boxes at a higher level.

The statistics are also rather poor in other federal states. For the VCÖ, however, a rapid improvement is of secondary importance and every new 30 km/h zone is celebrated as a "success".

Many municipalities have called for speed limits and radar boxes, but implementation is still lagging behind. (Bild: Huber Patrick)
Many municipalities have called for speed limits and radar boxes, but implementation is still lagging behind.
(Bild: Huber Patrick)

Small improvements are also a success
"At 30 km/h in urban areas, the risk of fatal injuries for pedestrians in accidents is reduced by up to 75 percent. Children and senior citizens in particular are safer on the road with this measure. But it is also a fact that the mayors need more information," explains VCÖ spokesperson Christian Gratzer when asked by the "Krone".

However, the federal government also points out that the mayors in the state also have other problems to contend with and that 30 km/h speed limits in local areas are probably not a top priority

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Josef Poyer
Josef Poyer
