Concern about infrastructure
These two clubs have a broken roof!
Even though they are at home in two completely different sports and are separated by 50 kilometers: A top club in the 2nd Bundesliga and a top club in the Basketball Super League have more in common than you might think: for example, a roof through which it rains inside . . .
As of Sunday, the former are once again top of the Basketball Super League table, the latter second in the 2nd Football League. But what the Swans Gmunden and SV Ried have in common these days:
Both have roof damage!
"The problem is not a new one - but it is becoming more urgent, we have already had five cases of water damage in the hall since the start of the season in September, the last one during the Christmas holidays," says Gmunden's veteran official Harald Stelzer, referring to the 45-year-old roof of the Raiffeisen Arena.
Due to the tight financial situation of the municipalities, this will probably also be a challenge for us.
Harald Stelzer über die dringende Dachsanierung der Basketball-Halle.
Ahead of an infrastructure summit with the city on Friday, he calls the roof literally "desolate", which is why the official demands: "We absolutely need a renovation in the summer!" Although he knows: "Due to the tight financial situation of the municipalities, this will probably also be a challenge for us."
Just how long something like this can take can be seen at the boarding school run by Heimbauverein OÖ in the town of Ried. In addition to 08/15 pupils, it also accommodates up to 40 SV Ried academy footballers.
Not only does it rain into the house, but there are also cockroaches inside.
Der Vater eines Akademie-Spielers über das Internat der Stadt Ried
Under circumstances that a father described to the "Krone" in 2023 as follows: "It doesn't just rain in the house, there are cockroaches in it too." Nevertheless, things only got going when SV Ried president Thomas Gahleitner managed to bring all parties to the table. In the meantime, there is a will for a new building.
Two alternative locations are being considered in addition to the existing one. Construction could start this year. This would also be important for the future of Aka-Ried, as more and more parents are reluctant to send their children to such a desolate boarding school.
