Automatically saved design

Xpeng Aeroht is working on other flight projects in parallel. Among other things, a modular and therefore real flying car is to be developed. A high-speed tiltrotor aircraft (tiltrotor = pivoting rotor) is also planned, which can be used in an urban air transportation network. There are also plans for an eVTOL aircraft that can be used in a land-air transportation system, for example for commuting from home to the office.