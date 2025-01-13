Automatically saved design

3000 already ordered
The Chinese brand Xpeng is known - if at all - for normal cars. Now its subsidiary Xpeng Aeroht has unveiled a car that can fly, if you like. To be more precise, it is not the car that flies, but a multicopter in the rear.
The thing is aptly named "Land Aircraft Carrier", whereby the vehicle and aircraft are almost symbiotically linked.
The basis of the hybrid concept is a three-axle, electrically powered mixture of van and pick-up. In the rear is an electrically powered aircraft. The eVTOL should be ready for take-off in a short time. After the flight, it can be stowed away in the trunk.
Visually, the 5.50 meter long and two meter wide Land Aircraft Carrier with its angular design is reminiscent of Tesla's Cybertruck. The vehicle has a passenger cabin with four seats and space for the aircraft in the rear. Thanks to rear-wheel steering, the six-wheeled van is said to be maneuverable despite its size. Xpeng also promises a high payload and off-road capability.
The van is also said to have the world's first 800-volt silicon carbide platform. It enables a range of more than 1000 kilometers according to the Chinese measurement cycle. The three-axle vehicle, also known as the ground module, is intended to supply the air module with power independently of a charging infrastructure while driving and when parked. A full ground module battery provides power for up to six flights.
The carbon air module has six extendable arms, each with a rotor. The front and access doors are equipped with large glass surfaces. This gives the maximum of two passengers a good all-round view. For the flight control system with fly-by-wire technology, Xpeng promises multiple redundancy for propulsion, power supply, communication, flight control and operation. The failure of a rotor should be followed by an automatic emergency response within milliseconds. Electronic fencing and multi-source navigation are also part of the equipment.
Xpeng Aeroht is working on other flight projects in parallel. Among other things, a modular and therefore real flying car is to be developed. A high-speed tiltrotor aircraft (tiltrotor = pivoting rotor) is also planned, which can be used in an urban air transportation network. There are also plans for an eVTOL aircraft that can be used in a land-air transportation system, for example for commuting from home to the office.
The first examples are due to be delivered to customers in 2026. According to Xpeng Aeroht, more than 3,000 pre-orders have already been placed.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
