VFL Bochum vs. St. Pauli, live from 18:30

What gives Bochum hope?

After the scandalous match against Union Berlin, Bochum have now secured three important points at the "green table". However, the "Irons" are likely to appeal the decision. Either way, the situation for Bochum is precarious. Eight points after 16 games means they are bottom of the table, level on points with Holstein Kiel - without the three points from the Union game, they would even be bottom of the table.