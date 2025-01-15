German league ticker
VFL Bochum vs. St. Pauli, live from 18:30
VFL Bochum and newly promoted St. Pauli meet at the end of the first half of the season. Who can secure important points in the fight against relegation? We'll be reporting live - see ticker below.
Here is the live ticker:
What gives Bochum hope?
After the scandalous match against Union Berlin, Bochum have now secured three important points at the "green table". However, the "Irons" are likely to appeal the decision. Either way, the situation for Bochum is precarious. Eight points after 16 games means they are bottom of the table, level on points with Holstein Kiel - without the three points from the Union game, they would even be bottom of the table.
There is not much hope of relegation at the moment - except perhaps the competition. Because despite the miserable first half of the season, at least the safety margin is not yet out of reach. However, three points against St. Pauli are a must for the VFL. The Hamburg side are themselves in the relegation battle, but could still create a small cushion with a win.
