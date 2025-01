Never before have so many companies slipped into insolvency

Company bankruptcies reached historic highs in the year 2024, which has just come to an end. 209 insolvency proceedings were opened for companies in Salzburg alone, reports the Alpenländische Kreditorenverband (AKV). This is an increase of 20 percent compared to 2023 (173 cases). Of the proceedings opened, 23 involved an application for restructuring. Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 (96 cases opened), the number of cases in Salzburg has more than doubled.