"Toy Run" founding father
Minister Karner honored one of our silent heroes
Ernst Graft's name has been familiar to every motorcyclist for years. For over three decades, he has been committed to helping the weakest members of our society, children in need. Minister Gerhard Karner took the opportunity to honor the biker for his tireless efforts on Monday.
Ernst Graft never made a big fuss about himself. Although he did make a big deal about himself, it was exclusively about his charity, the so-called "Toy Run", which moved thousands of bikers every year. Over the years, he was able to raise around one million euros for needy children in this way. Even in the years after the "Toy Run", because since then people have always met on the third Sunday in June at the SCS parking lot in Vösendorf for "Kaffee um Juni". Hundreds of motorcycles are still there. And Ernst Graft's mission has remained the same.
Honor to whom honor is due
This was also the reason why Minister Gerhard Karner invited the silent hero of our society to the ministry and awarded him the Order of Merit of the Republic of Austria in a small ceremony. "Ernstl, as everyone calls him, wears his heart on his sleeve," Karner attested to the honoree. Quite another honor, because Graft rarely keeps his opinions to himself. But he always remains modest.
The "L" in the certificate
"I humbly and gratefully accept this award, but I share it with the thousands of motorcyclists who ride with me every year. And to stay with the biker language, this award is now also the 'fuel' to continue in the coming years," said a delighted Graft, who incidentally also received a "dedication" in the certificate from the minister himself. He added an "L" to the end of Ernst. Quite authentic, in the spirit of the quiet, modest hero Ernstl Graft.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
