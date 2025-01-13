Minister Karner honored one of our silent heroes

Ernst Graft never made a big fuss about himself. Although he did make a big deal about himself, it was exclusively about his charity, the so-called "Toy Run", which moved thousands of bikers every year. Over the years, he was able to raise around one million euros for needy children in this way. Even in the years after the "Toy Run", because since then people have always met on the third Sunday in June at the SCS parking lot in Vösendorf for "Kaffee um Juni". Hundreds of motorcycles are still there. And Ernst Graft's mission has remained the same.