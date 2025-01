Two lanes of the Pfänder Tunnel open again

Structural engineer on site

As is planned in such cases, the site of the fire was inspected by a structural engineer on Sunday. "It was found that the suspended ceiling was not damaged. However, the road was so badly affected that one lane had to be closed," explains Holzedl. However, the Asfinag employees had repaired the damage by shortly before 12 noon. Since then, two lanes of traffic have been flowing again in the Pfänder Tunnel in the direction of Germany.