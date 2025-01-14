When the time trap snaps shut

Mindfulness as a way out

Depression, in turn, is often a reaction to the feeling of meaninglessness that can arise from constant acceleration. "We are running faster and faster, but we often no longer know what for. Without goals that really mean something to us, life becomes empty." Of course, Fuchs didn't just want to leave his audience with an analysis of the time trap. "There are ways out," he emphasized. One of them: mindfulness. Fuchs advocated experiencing the moment more consciously again. "Sometimes it's enough to just stop and do nothing. But you have to learn that again first." It's about seemingly banal things - such as the power of breathing to slow down. A walk without a cell phone, an evening without a screen or a moment to simply think.