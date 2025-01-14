Lindsey Vonn and Co. encourage cruciate ligament patient

A direct comparison between his first cruciate ligament rupture, which he suffered shortly before New Year's Eve 2023 while free skiing on the Arlberg, and the current one, which he suffered during preparations in Canada, is difficult. "The meniscus was injured differently the first time. This time I was able to walk without crutches earlier. From that point of view, it almost feels better now," said the 21-year-old with a smile. But that doesn't change the comeback plan. "There are some steps that you just have to work through, there are no shortcuts," knew "Malu". "After a certain amount of time, you can of course push a little harder. However, a ski comeback is not realistic before July or August and will also depend on the conditions."