Lindsey Vonn and Co. encourage cruciate ligament patient

Two cruciate ligament ruptures in less than a year! ÖSV speed hopeful Martin-Luis Walch has had a lot to swallow in recent months. The "Krone" met the 21-year-old at the Women's World Cup in St. Anton and found out why Lindsey Vonn, Conny Hütter, Ariane Rädler and co. are giving him so much courage.
"Of course I'd rather be on skis and racing myself right now," said Martin-Luis Walch, taking a deep breath as he watched the Women's World Cup in St. Anton from the finish area last weekend. After suffering his second cruciate ligament rupture in just eleven months in November, skiing is currently out of the question. "However, I'm very happy with the recovery so far. In a few days, he has a check-up with doctor Christian Fink at the Hochrum sanatorium and hopefully everything will be fine for him there too."
A direct comparison between his first cruciate ligament rupture, which he suffered shortly before New Year's Eve 2023 while free skiing on the Arlberg, and the current one, which he suffered during preparations in Canada, is difficult. "The meniscus was injured differently the first time. This time I was able to walk without crutches earlier. From that point of view, it almost feels better now," said the 21-year-old with a smile. But that doesn't change the comeback plan. "There are some steps that you just have to work through, there are no shortcuts," knew "Malu". "After a certain amount of time, you can of course push a little harder. However, a ski comeback is not realistic before July or August and will also depend on the conditions."
"I know what I can do"
But that doesn't apply to his Head touring skis! "As soon as I get the okay from the doctors, I'll strap them on and go up somewhere," explained the "Rauch Young Racer", who was shaking with excitement at Magdalena Egger's spectacular crash in the super-G on Sunday. "That's never fun to watch. Luckily Mäggy is so fit."
Did he never actually think about throwing in the towel and ending his career after his second cruciate ligament rupture? "To be honest, I didn't really let myself think about it," says the army athlete. "It's difficult. But when you look at Lindsey Vonn, Conny Hütter or Ariane Rädler, who have been through a lot more and are back in top form here, I don't think I'm done yet either. I know what I can do on snow."
