Dobre dan! The World Handball Championship can finally begin!

Frimmel: "We really have to be at our best"

Right at the start, a landmark clash awaits against Kuwait, who are considered the most beatable team in the group purely on paper. However, captain Seppo Frimmel warns against an unorthodox style of play and knows: "We really have to be at our best". Keep your fingers crossed on Tuesday from 8.30 p.m. You can follow the action in our ticker on krone.at and stay up to date with our daily sports news on krone.tv.