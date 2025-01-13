Austerity plans: “Let them work for a change.”

6.3 billion euros are to be saved over the next few years, as agreed by the FPÖ and ÖVP negotiators during the coalition talks. Agreement was reached within just three days, partly to avoid EU deficit proceedings. In order to achieve this amount, the red pencil must of course be applied. This will mainly involve cuts in the area of subsidies (3.2 billion) and educational leave.



Savings will also be made on the climate bonus. This will be abolished without replacement and will amount to a whole 2.3 billion euros. One billion is to be added through savings in the ministries, while the remainder is to be raised through cuts in climate subsidies and educational leave.