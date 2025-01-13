Forum echo
Austerity plans: “Let them work for a change.”
There are to be no new taxes under Chancellor Kickl and his blue-black government. Instead, an austerity package has now been agreed during the coalition negotiations in order to restore the ailing domestic budget. We have summarized for you what "Krone" readers think of the savings.
6.3 billion euros are to be saved over the next few years, as agreed by the FPÖ and ÖVP negotiators during the coalition talks. Agreement was reached within just three days, partly to avoid EU deficit proceedings. In order to achieve this amount, the red pencil must of course be applied. This will mainly involve cuts in the area of subsidies (3.2 billion) and educational leave.
Savings will also be made on the climate bonus. This will be abolished without replacement and will amount to a whole 2.3 billion euros. One billion is to be added through savings in the ministries, while the remainder is to be raised through cuts in climate subsidies and educational leave.
Promise was no new taxes
Many readers show little understanding for the continued existence of the CO2 tax. After it was "cushioned by the climate bonus", as Krone reader2235058 writes, many are disappointed, as a possible end to this tax was often communicated during the FPÖ's election campaign. The adjustment of existing taxes also annoys some readers, as does WerWeissWas.
Saving is only possible on the expenditure side
Many readers show understanding for the government's general intention to save money in order to lead the national budget back to safer times. They accept that some of this "hurts", or as Yessica puts it: "Has there ever been an austerity package that the voters were happy with?"
Das weiss jede Hausfrau.
Let's put them to work
For some readers, the time to complain about possible government plans is simply too early. "Let them do it" is something you read quite often, as is the reference to people who "can't be changed in their opinion anyway", as loveme100 writes. Others also point out that you don't necessarily have to be friends to work together.
Man soll Övp und Fpö jetzt einmal arbeiten lassen und ohne Voreingenommenheit an sie Sache geht. Und gewisse Menschen könnte man in ihrer Meinung sowieso nicht umstimmen.
What is your opinion on the austerity plans presented by the possible FPÖ/ÖVP government? How will these savings affect your everyday life? In which areas would you prefer to make savings and where would you rather not? We look forward to hearing your ideas and to receiving your comments!
