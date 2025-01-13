Vorteilswelt
Austerity plans: “Let them work for a change.”

Nachrichten
13.01.2025 14:09

There are to be no new taxes under Chancellor Kickl and his blue-black government. Instead, an austerity package has now been agreed during the coalition negotiations in order to restore the ailing domestic budget. We have summarized for you what "Krone" readers think of the savings.

6.3 billion euros are to be saved over the next few years, as agreed by the FPÖ and ÖVP negotiators during the coalition talks. Agreement was reached within just three days, partly to avoid EU deficit proceedings. In order to achieve this amount, the red pencil must of course be applied. This will mainly involve cuts in the area of subsidies (3.2 billion) and educational leave. 

Savings will also be made on the climate bonus. This will be abolished without replacement and will amount to a whole 2.3 billion euros. One billion is to be added through savings in the ministries, while the remainder is to be raised through cuts in climate subsidies and educational leave.


Promise was no new taxes
Many readers show little understanding for the continued existence of the CO2 tax. After it was "cushioned by the climate bonus", as Krone reader2235058 writes, many are disappointed, as a possible end to this tax was often communicated during the FPÖ's election campaign. The adjustment of existing taxes also annoys some readers, as does WerWeissWas.

Benutzer Avatar
KroneLeser2235058
Die CO2 Steuer ist durch den Klimabonus abgefedert worden und jetzt wird der Klimabonus abgeschafft aber die CO2 Steuer bleibt. Sorry aber jetzt werd ich granting. Abschaffung der CO2 Steuer war ein Versprechen der FPÖ
Upvotes:13
Downvotes:1
Benutzer Avatar
WerWeissWas
Das Versprechen war, keine neuen Steuern. Bestehende Steuern "anzupassen" kommt aufs gleiche raus wie wenn man neue Steuern eingeführt hätte!
Upvotes:16
Downvotes:24
Benutzer Avatar
kritischerBeobachter
Ja, wir müssen sparen - aber ohne zusätzlicher Einnahmen werden wir weder kolportierten 6,5 Milliarden, und auch nicht noch jene welche dann noch fehlen erwirtschaften können. Klar ist, dass, wenn kein Geld mehr da ist, auch keine Förderungen ausbezahlt werden können. Das sind kolportierte 3,1 Milliarden. Welche dann aber wiederum unseren Betrieben fehlen werden, da dann wahrscheinlich sehr viel weniger investiert werden wird. Sorry, diese Rechnung wird sich nicht ausgehen! Gut gemeint ist nicht gut getan!
Upvotes:4
Downvotes:19
Benutzer Avatar
Loampudl
die streichung des Klimabonus und die "verminderung" der Bildungskarenz sollen fast 7 millarden gesparrt werden??? des geht sich net aus... wo kommen die wirklichen einsparungen?
Upvotes:27
Downvotes:10

Saving is only possible on the expenditure side
Many readers show understanding for the government's general intention to save money in order to lead the national budget back to safer times. They accept that some of this "hurts", or as Yessica puts it: "Has there ever been an austerity package that the voters were happy with?"

Leserkommentar Icon
Leserkommentare
Benutzer Avatar
Yessica
Gab es schon mal ein Sparpaket, mit dem der Wähler zufrieden war?
Upvotes:23
Downvotes:4
Benutzer Avatar
Signora
Sparen geht nur auf der Ausgabenseite.
Das weiss jede Hausfrau.
Upvotes:34
Downvotes:0
Benutzer Avatar
wutbuergerin
Was haben die Leute eigentlich erwartet? Das Geld was großzügig verpraßt wurde muß nun wieder eingespart werden. Egal wo nun der Sparstift angesetzt wird, einige werden immer dagegen sprechen, dass das unter diesen Leuten, besonders bei Herrn Kickl, nicht anders zu erwarten war. Haben die Leute geglaubt, dass die großzügigen Unterstüzungen unter der Zuckerlregierung weiter gegangen wäre ? Die Tatsachen sprechen aber eben für Sparmaßnahmen. Dass es keine schöne Zeit wird, war vorauszusehen. Wäre aber unter der Zuckerlregierung noch schlechter geworden.
Upvotes:30
Downvotes:7

Let's put them to work
For some readers, the time to complain about possible government plans is simply too early. "Let them do it" is something you read quite often, as is the reference to people who "can't be changed in their opinion anyway", as loveme100 writesOthers also point out that you don't necessarily have to be friends to work together.

Leserkommentar Icon
Leserkommentare
Benutzer Avatar
Zukunftsforscher
Lassen wir die mal tun. Dafür werden sie bezahlt. Wenn`s gut ist, dürfen sie bleiben, wenn`s schlecht ist werden sie abgewählt.
Upvotes:34
Downvotes:1
Benutzer Avatar
loveme100
Ich finde, dass es eine gute Pressekonferenz war.
Man soll Övp und Fpö jetzt einmal arbeiten lassen und ohne Voreingenommenheit an sie Sache geht. Und gewisse Menschen könnte man in ihrer Meinung sowieso nicht umstimmen.
Upvotes:28
Downvotes:3
Benutzer Avatar
Marianne00
Man muss keine Freunde sein um gut zusammenarbeiten zu können und das wird hoffentlich hier der Fall sein.
Upvotes:24
Downvotes:1

What is your opinion on the austerity plans presented by the possible FPÖ/ÖVP government? How will these savings affect your everyday life? In which areas would you prefer to make savings and where would you rather not? We look forward to hearing your ideas and to receiving your comments!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Thomas Brauner
Thomas Brauner
