MA 11 considers offers of help to be “comprehensive”

In the case of the baby with shaking trauma from Vienna-Brigittenau, MA 11, which is responsible for child and youth welfare, has applied to the court to take custody of the siblings. Their "proactive public relations work" ensures that help services for overburdened families become known. Whether these are also accessible to foreign families remains unclear.
The three other children of toddler age had already been taken into the care of MA 11 shortly before Christmas after the baby was admitted to hospital with a shaking trauma. The parents, who come from Syria, are in custody, while the newborn girl's life is still in danger.
"We have checked whether there are family resources", i.e. relatives with whom the children of the Syrian family could be accommodated, explained MA-11 spokeswoman Ingrid Pöschmann on Monday. However, this possibility does not exist. Further steps are already being planned. Due to data protection regulations, no details were given about the age and gender of the siblings of the girl in hospital.
When asked by krone.at whether MA 11 generally lacked financial support or whether additional services for families were necessary, Pöschmann emphasized that "comprehensive support options for children and families" were guaranteed in principle. Child and youth welfare services work directly with families as part of a broad range of care services to provide parents and children with targeted support. "Our proactive public relations work ensures that these support services are made known. We are currently running a nationwide campaign entitled 'I give up! - We'll help you!", says Pöschmann.
Please contact us if you suspect that children are not doing well, are being inadequately cared for or supported or are affected by violence. Every report is carefully checked by us.
In recent months, there have been repeated cases of mothers using violence against their children, tragically resulting in the death of the children. In these cases, there were signs of possible mental illness or excessive demands on the mothers. The MA 11 sees its clear mandate in such situations and refers to the comprehensive support services available to all Viennese. According to Pöschmann, it is sometimes difficult for those affected to seek help themselves. In such cases, they are dependent on the support of the public.
The State Office of Criminal Investigation began its investigation on December 20. The parents made contradictory statements and claimed that a sister had fallen over the baby - but this did not match the severity of the injuries. In addition, the infant was found to have older rib fractures. The 26-year-old father and 22-year-old mother were therefore arrested on Friday for attempted murder. On Sunday, both were remanded in custody due to the danger of committing the crime.
Immediately after the arrest, the children were medically examined. Further investigations are currently underway.
The three siblings were taken to a crisis center before Christmas, while the youngest child was placed in a crisis foster family. According to Pöschmann, the children were "highly stressed" but physically unharmed.
There had been no contact between the parents and the children since December 20. However, the authorities remained in contact with the parents until the arrest. The family was not previously known to MA 11.
