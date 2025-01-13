MA 11 considers offers of help to be “comprehensive”

In recent months, there have been repeated cases of mothers using violence against their children, tragically resulting in the death of the children. In these cases, there were signs of possible mental illness or excessive demands on the mothers. The MA 11 sees its clear mandate in such situations and refers to the comprehensive support services available to all Viennese. According to Pöschmann, it is sometimes difficult for those affected to seek help themselves. In such cases, they are dependent on the support of the public.