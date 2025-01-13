How the people of Linz voted in the city districts

The black-green Urfahr is red

Although, according to the Foresight Institute's voter flow analysis, around 43 (!) percent of SPÖ voters actually stayed at home, Prammer was able to fish mainly in the ÖVP and Green Party camps, which is particularly evident in Urfahr. With the exception of the area around Steinmetzplatzl in Alt-Urfahr, which Eva Schobesberger (Greens) won, Prammer was ahead everywhere else. Among voters in the Hillingerheim, Karlhof and Menger schools, he even won the absolute. In terms of votes, he also did extremely well in Neue Heimat.