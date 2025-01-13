Only a few splashes of color
How the people of Linz voted in the city districts
The decision for the mayoralty in Linz is going into extra time. Dietmar Prammer (SPÖ) and Michael Raml (FPÖ) will compete against each other in the run-off election on January 26. The following "Krone" analysis shows in which districts the candidates scored particularly well and in which less so.
First of all: If the individual results were broken down into the individual districts, the map would be colored entirely SPÖ-red. However, if you look at individual districts in detail, you can also discover other majorities.
The black-green Urfahr is red
Although, according to the Foresight Institute's voter flow analysis, around 43 (!) percent of SPÖ voters actually stayed at home, Prammer was able to fish mainly in the ÖVP and Green Party camps, which is particularly evident in Urfahr. With the exception of the area around Steinmetzplatzl in Alt-Urfahr, which Eva Schobesberger (Greens) won, Prammer was ahead everywhere else. Among voters in the Hillingerheim, Karlhof and Menger schools, he even won the absolute. In terms of votes, he also did extremely well in Neue Heimat.
Raml was able to rely on his core clientele
According to the Foresight analysis, FPÖ candidate Michael Raml, who received the second most votes with 20.18%, was able - in contrast to Prammer - to rely primarily on the FPÖ's core clientele, mainly in the Franckviertel district, but also in the south of Linz. This was enough for seven ward successes - including in Auwiesen, around Heliosallee in Pichling, and among voters in the Adolf-Schärf-Schule and the "Zum Hochofen" restaurant.
Hajart with ward successes on Froschberg
For the third-placed candidate, Martin Hajart (ÖVP), there were only respectable successes in the Inner City and where he is at home, in Kaplanhof. He also did reasonably well in black strongholds on the Pöstlingberg or St. Magdalena, but only managed to achieve a majority of votes in three wards on the Froschberg and one in the Römerbergschule.
Schobesberger scored almost exclusively in the city center
As already mentioned, Eva Schobesberger (Greens) scored a respectable success in Alt-Urfahr, otherwise she was mainly able to score points in the city center, where she even won over 20 percent of the vote in some wards. However, in the electoral districts in the south of Linz, for example, it remained in single figures throughout.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
