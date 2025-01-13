Desire for education
Young people want more knowledge about sexual health
72 percent of young people would like to learn more about sexual and reproductive health, according to a report published by the Ministry of Health on Monday. There is a need for comprehensive sexual education "at every age", emphasized Health Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens).
Sexual health is not sufficiently anchored in the Austrian healthcare system, which represents a significant gap in a key area of health, according to a report published by the Ministry of Health on Monday.
Inequality in sexual health care
Due to social structures and a historically shaped healthcare system, sexual and reproductive health still receives too little attention, the report continued. The report compiled by Gesundheit Österreich GmbH (GÖG) is now also dedicated to social, cultural and socio-economic aspects that influence sexual and reproductive health.
The World Health Organization (WHO) already warned in August last year that, for example, the use of condoms among sexually active adolescents has declined significantly since 2014, while the rate of unprotected sex is alarmingly high.
Closing gaps in care, breaking down barriers
The healthcare system also needs to be modernized and adapted to ensure equitable access, especially for marginalized groups. Vulnerable groups such as women, gender minorities, older people and people with disabilities are severely affected by gaps in care, which are exacerbated by social and structural barriers. International examples such as France, Ireland and the Netherlands show that a strategy in cooperation with relevant interest groups can improve access to sexual health services.
Sexual and reproductive health affects everyone at every stage of life. Each target group has different needs, which vary according to gender, social status, education, occupation and background.
"A key finding of this report and at the same time a strategic recommendation for action is the need to establish a coordinated picture of how sexual health can be integrated comprehensively and quality-assured within and outside the healthcare system in future," said Sylvia Gaiswinkler, author of the study at GÖG.
New e-learning tool for healthcare staff
The WHO offers a suitable framework for this. A gender-sensitive, integrative approach could not only close gaps, but also promote sexual self-determination and the well-being of the population. "As a first step, we have developed a comprehensive e-learning tool to train health workers in dealing sensitively with gender-diverse people," explained Rauch.
The report makes it clear that there is currently no uniform regulation in Austria on how sexual and reproductive health is integrated into health promotion, prevention and care. In addition, access to information and counseling services varies considerably depending on the federal state.
