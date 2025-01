Indiana Pacers end Cleveland’s winning streak

LA teams back at home

After the devastating forest fires, according to media reports, Los Angeles will also be back in action on Monday (Tuesday night CET). The Los Angeles Lakers, who have had two home games canceled since the outbreak of the fires last Tuesday, will host the San Antonio Spurs, while the Clippers will play the Miami Heat after a canceled game. The fires have claimed 24 lives so far. Lakers coach JJ Redick, like many other celebrities, has lost his family's rented home in Pacific Palisades.