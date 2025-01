Goal and assist: Kasper shines in Detroit victory

Rossi's Wild with a slight dip

Minnesota are still clearly on course for the play-offs in third place in the Western Conference despite their second clear defeat in the last three games. The shorthanded Wild took the lead at the Vegas Golden Knights, but conceded the equalizer in the middle third and three more goals in the final period. Rossi, from Vorarlberg, remained without a goal or assist for the third time in the four games since being named NHL Player of the Week for the first time.