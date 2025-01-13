"Unspeakably deep pain"

Steve Guttenberg made headlines when the fires broke out because he helped his neighbors fight the flames. The 'Police Academy' star's house is one of the very few still standing in his street. But the 66-year-old didn't sound happy in the interview with the AP, on the contrary. The fate of the people around him has hit him hard: "It feels like someone has died unexpectedly. As if they had been run over by a car. You're in shock because you never expected it."