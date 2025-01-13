Fire in L.A.
From Anthony Hopkins to Mel Gibson, from Paris Hilton to Jennifer Grey - the list of Hollywood stars whose mansions fell victim to the fire inferno is long. But there are also a few miraculous exceptions. Mark Hamill was convinced he would never see his house again after the evacuation on Tuesday.
But now the 'Star Wars' legend has informed his followers on Instagram: "Thank you to everyone who was worried. But amazingly our home survived the fire."
"Together we'll get through this!"
Accompanying a photo of his almost completely destroyed neighborhood (he did not reveal which of the houses still standing belonged to him), the 73-year-old continued: "My heart is broken for everyone who didn't have the same luck - not just those in my neighborhood, all over LA. Together we will get through this!"
"Unspeakably deep pain"
Steve Guttenberg made headlines when the fires broke out because he helped his neighbors fight the flames. The 'Police Academy' star's house is one of the very few still standing in his street. But the 66-year-old didn't sound happy in the interview with the AP, on the contrary. The fate of the people around him has hit him hard: "It feels like someone has died unexpectedly. As if they had been run over by a car. You're in shock because you never expected it."
Guttenberg wants to do everything he can to help his neighbors who have lost everything: "The pain is so unspeakably deep. I will do everything I can to reduce it for others."
James Woods also experienced a miracle. The 77-year-old broke down crying in front of the CNN camera after the evacuation. But on Friday, the actor was able to announce on X: "A miracle has happened." His villa in Pacific Palisades was still standing, "even though we were told it was lost forever."
The flames also came close to Tom Hanks' and Steven Spielberg's villas in Malibu, but spared the properties.
