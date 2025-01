1:2! Pioneers lose to 99ers for the third time

The almost 2,000 spectators in the Vorarlberghalle had to watch as Jimmy Oligny put the visitors 1:0 in front after just 214 seconds. However, the Pioneers, whose goalkeeper David Madlener once again put in a strong performance, fought back immediately, but Oskar Maier and Joshua Passolt were unable to put their good attempts on goal. And so it came as it had to: In the middle third, the 99ers gained the upper hand and Oligny gave them a 2:0 lead (33').