How the World Cup dream came true for Belos and Albek

The fact that team boss Pajovic once had the young Albek under his wing as Graz coach and that Albek plays the same position as the former ÖHB team boss is of course an advantage: "Pajo knows exactly what I can do and where he needs to support me. He helps me immensely, makes me better," says Albek, who wants to play his way into the World Cup. "I know that I have to move to a better league in the long term. I am very grateful to Graz. But I want to present myself, play a good World Cup and then see what happens. Maybe we'll know more in February or March," says Albek, whose contract with HSG Graz expires after this season.