Fixed! Venier shakes off curse and secures World Championship tickets

It all began in St. Anton

Venier's downhill career in the World Cup began exactly twelve years ago to the day in St. Anton - the then 19-year-old finished 39th. "I stood at the top and didn't know whether to laugh because I was there or moan because it was so hard. I asked myself: Steffi, do you really want to do this to yourself for the rest of your life and ski downhill your whole career? Because it's not really that much fun." But she went through with it and it seems to have paid off ...