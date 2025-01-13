Operations center & Co.
An “eco-lighthouse” made entirely from wood from Waldheimat
With 60 tons of wood from Styria and an opening in August, the small village of Mannsdorf in the Lower Austrian district of Gänserndorf is being transformed into a large, nationwide showcase for modern, ecological thinking.
"We want to implement a visionary project here that impressively combines the strength of our village community with a view to the future," beams ÖVP Mayor Christoph Windisch during the joint site inspection of the "Krone" with Karl Wilfing, President of the Provincial Parliament.
At the center of the eco-lighthouse is Markus and Doris Unger's solar company, which now employs 100 people. "A remarkable number for this small town," says Wilfing with respect. But the centerpiece is more than just a workplace. The most visible sign: Together with the municipality and the fire department, of which Unger is the commander, the sustainable energy supply, specifically a photovoltaic system with an 800 kWh power storage unit, radiates far into the country. This supplies the entire site.
"Our aim was to create a project that not only works for us, but also offers added value to the entire population," the eco-pioneers assure us. In fact, this is about more than just energy and work. An inn is also in the making - as a meeting place for hunters, balls, in other words, everything that delights the village soul. An additional asset: a kitchen with emergency crisis supplies.
"The new community center combined with the fire station, co-working spaces for start-ups and even guest rooms in Motel 1 quality - everything is designed for efficiency, sustainability and community. We want to show how much is possible when everyone works together," confirms Windisch - a true eco-miracle that can only be created in the heart of a small town.
Town manager Dominic Litzka has a similar view of the Weinviertel metropolis of Wolkersdorf: "We are relying heavily - for example in the latest housing development - on the visions and sometimes quite bold plans of Manfred Staudinger's renowned architectural studio. The historical is carefully combined with the modern.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
