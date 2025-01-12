Car fire in Pfänder tunnel paralyzes traffic

Miraculously no injuries

The few drivers who had not got out of their cars were then asked by the fire department to leave the tunnel so that the clearing work could proceed smoothly. The tunnel was closed in both directions due to the fire. At 10.15 a.m., the fire departments managed to extinguish the fire. The evacuation of the tunnel was carried out in an absolutely orderly fashion. Miraculously, not a single person was injured, "not even smoke inhalation!" according to the highway police.