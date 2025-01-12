Vorteilswelt
200 people evacuated

Car fire in Pfänder tunnel paralyzes traffic

Nachrichten
12.01.2025 13:52

On Sunday morning, a vehicle caught fire in the Pfänder Tunnel near Bregenz in Vorarlberg. A total of 200 people had to flee into the cross-passage or out of the tunnel. The tunnel was closed in both directions, resulting in kilometers of traffic jams.  

At around 9.45 a.m., the vehicle of a German couple caught fire in the Pfänder Tunnel in the direction of Germany. According to the highway police, other drivers alerted the couple to the rising smoke.

Fire drove dozens to flee
The driver stopped the car and flames immediately burst out of the engine compartment. Due to the heavy smoke, the couple had to flee to safety in the cross-passage. Many dozens of other drivers also had to flee into the smoke-free side tunnel.

Around forty people left the Pfänder Tunnel in the direction of Dornbirn. According to the rescue and fire department control center, the emergency crews were also in constant contact with road users via the tunnel control room. 

(Bild: Feuerwehr Bregenz-Rieden)
(Bild: Feuerwehr Bregenz-Rieden)
(Bild: Feuerwehr Bregenz-Rieden)
(Bild: Feuerwehr Bregenz-Rieden)
(Bild: Feuerwehr Bregenz-Rieden)
(Bild: Feuerwehr Bregenz-Rieden)
(Bild: Feuerwehr Bregenz-Rieden)
(Bild: Feuerwehr Bregenz-Rieden)
(Bild: Feuerwehr Bregenz-Rieden)
(Bild: Feuerwehr Bregenz-Rieden)
After the fire in the tunnel. (Bild: Maurice Shourot)
After the fire in the tunnel.
(Bild: Maurice Shourot)

Miraculously no injuries
The few drivers who had not got out of their cars were then asked by the fire department to leave the tunnel so that the clearing work could proceed smoothly. The tunnel was closed in both directions due to the fire. At 10.15 a.m., the fire departments managed to extinguish the fire. The evacuation of the tunnel was carried out in an absolutely orderly fashion. Miraculously, not a single person was injured, "not even smoke inhalation!" according to the highway police.

Long traffic jams formed in front of the tunnel and on alternative routes around Bregenz. (Bild: A. Drnek)
Long traffic jams formed in front of the tunnel and on alternative routes around Bregenz.
(Bild: A. Drnek)
(Bild: A. Drnek)
(Bild: A. Drnek)

The cause of the fire is not yet known, but the car involved in the accident was a seven-year-old BMW (diesel). The closure remained in place until midday. Long traffic jams formed on the alternative routes and on the Rhine Valley highway, which only slowly cleared up again.  

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

