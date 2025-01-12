Automatically saved design

Austria's golf star
A bald head is a striptease at the highest level. A beautiful face needs space. If you're bald, you don't need to grow gray hair. Sepp Straka has also heard some of these sayings recently. The professional golfer has recently adopted the world's easiest hairstyle to care for.
The Viennese explains pragmatically: "My hair was getting less and less anyway." The 31-year-old is going full throttle for the second week in a row in Hawaii with his new windswept style. After 15th place at the 20 million dollar event The Sentry on Maui, Sepp was sixth at the halfway point of the Sony Open in Honolulu. He was just two strokes off first place. He is thus promoting himself right at the start of the Ryder Cup year.
Taking part in the most prestigious competition in the golf world again is his biggest goal of the season: "I definitely want to be there. You have to step on the gas. So I'll be playing a lot, especially early in the season. With the fans in New York, it's going to be a fun mess." The bald man will do everything he can to seize the special Ryder Cup opportunity.
