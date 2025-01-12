Automatically saved design

The Viennese explains pragmatically: "My hair was getting less and less anyway." The 31-year-old is going full throttle for the second week in a row in Hawaii with his new windswept style. After 15th place at the 20 million dollar event The Sentry on Maui, Sepp was sixth at the halfway point of the Sony Open in Honolulu. He was just two strokes off first place. He is thus promoting himself right at the start of the Ryder Cup year.