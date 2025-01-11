Innsbruck Airport
Luck in an incident with a small aircraft
Scared minutes on Saturday at Innsbruck Airport: a single-engine aircraft took off, although there was still a so-called tow bar on the nose wheel. In the end, there was a big sigh of relief.
The 85-year-old local pilot took off his single-engine plane at 12.59 p.m. on a flight to northern Italy. On board were two male passengers (55-year-old Austrian and 58-year-old Italian).
Tower sounded the alarm
Shortly after take-off, on the section of the route between Innsbruck and the Schönberg toll booth, he was informed by the tower via radio that the approximately one meter long "drag fork" was still attached to the nose wheel, so he aborted the flight.
At Innsbruck Airport, a closure was subsequently arranged and the fire and rescue services were put on standby. The landing went off without any further incident, only the fork was bent on touchdown. The aircraft itself was probably not damaged.
Investigations were initiated against the pilot on suspicion of endangering physical safety.
Aus dem Polizeibericht
Runway closure lifted
The runway closure was lifted again at 13:24. The aircraft involved has already been released by the Innsbruck public prosecutor's office and the air accident investigation authority. Investigations have been initiated against the pilot on suspicion of endangering physical safety.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.