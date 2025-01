Victory! Super Anna crowns the Kreischberg party

This success makes Gasser the sole record holder in this discipline (ten wins). The two-time Olympic champion was beaming from ear to ear after her home victory. "I'm over the moon, I just feel at home here. I always come here with fond memories and that naturally spurs you on. Especially today because it was my last big air home World Cup, as I'm ending my career after the Olympics. That was in the back of my mind, so it's all the nicer that I can say goodbye to the Austrian spectators like this."