Herzog pulls out of European Championships – Rosner half-time seventh

Rosner surprised himself

Rosner is therefore likely to deliver the best Austrian result in the Netherlands. "Of course I'm completely satisfied with seventh place. I hadn't expected that," said the national champion. "I was a little surprised at how consistently I was able to complete the laps," said the Innsbruck native about her 3,000 m performance. "Maybe it will be enough (for the top 8, ed.)." The Dutchwomen Antoinette Rijpma-De Jong and Joy Beune are in the lead ahead of the Italian Francesca Lollobrigida.