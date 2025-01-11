Arlberg local heroine
No points, but a foretaste of Cortina
Comebacker Nina Ortlieb raced to a sensational eighth place in her home race in St. Anton, while Ariane Rädler confirmed her upward trend in the downhill with tenth place. But it wasn't just the two experienced Ländle ladies who were celebrated in the finish area of the "Karl Schranz" slope, Magdalena Egger, who missed out on the points by a wafer-thin margin in 31st place, was also cheered on.
"Magda, Magda!" could be heard in the St. Anton finish area after Magdalena Egger had finished. The relative from Carinthia proved that she is absolutely World Cup worthy even before the fan club was founded. "We're only here with a handful of people today," grinned Mäggy's uncle Charly, who played a leading role in founding the club and will also take on the role of chairman. "But hopefully things will look very different next week in Cortina. I reckon we'll be there with 30 to 40 people. And maybe the new banner will also be ready in time."
Gross mistake cost the points
The Lech native was delighted with the family support - while she had mixed feelings about her own performance after finishing 31st and missing out on the points by just 0.06 seconds. "I didn't catch the net curve before the icefall very well. I really felt how I lost my momentum there," analyzed the 23-year-old, who was particularly pleased to see her long-time companion Amanda Salzgeber in the finish area, who is currently convalescing after a cruciate ligament rupture.
Former downhill skier happy about her role as spectator
Not the only skier crossing her fingers yesterday. Vorarlberg's last downhill winner to date, Christl Scheyer, had also traveled to the Arlberg. "I'm so happy that I don't have to come down here anymore," admitted the 30-year-old, who was particularly pleased about Nina Ortlieb's comeback and tenth place for Ari Rädler, smiling.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
