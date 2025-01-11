No points, but a foretaste of Cortina

"Magda, Magda!" could be heard in the St. Anton finish area after Magdalena Egger had finished. The relative from Carinthia proved that she is absolutely World Cup worthy even before the fan club was founded. "We're only here with a handful of people today," grinned Mäggy's uncle Charly, who played a leading role in founding the club and will also take on the role of chairman. "But hopefully things will look very different next week in Cortina. I reckon we'll be there with 30 to 40 people. And maybe the new banner will also be ready in time."