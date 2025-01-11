Great fear in LA:
“Every gust of wind feels like a new danger!”
In the midst of California's apocalyptic inferno, a few houses remained unscathed. But there is great concern that the flames will return!
The flames have engulfed entire streets and turned them into smoking fields of rubble. But while fires raged all around, some villas and houses were spared. This was also the case in Malibu. With wind gusts of up to 140 km/h, the blaze jumped the four-lane Pacific Coast Highway and torched beach houses belonging to stars such as Paris Hilton and Mel Gibson for several kilometers. Only one three-storey house remained unscathed.
Owner David Steiner can only explain why: "I had insisted on a particularly stable construction - but really only to make it earthquake-proof." Instead of being made of wood like many of his neighbors, Steiner's nine million dollar villa was built of stone and plastered with plaster on the inside. Steel beams go deep into the sandy ground to withstand even monster waves. Due to an insurance requirement, he also had the roof fitted with a fireproof layer. "My intention was that my house would be the last thing standing in the event of an earthquake," reveals the 64-year-old lawyer.
Austrian abroad with good news
Photos of Tom Hanks' villa also quickly made the rounds on the Internet. While his neighbors' houses burned down, his property remained untouched by the flames. But many people were surprised: Numerous trees are also still standing amidst the ruins. The explanation for this? "Fires produce sparks. And houses with dry materials are more susceptible to this," says Courtney Peterson, a climate adaptation specialist at Colorado State University. Trees have also adapted. Their water reservoirs protect them from heat damage, as does thicker bark.
Good news also comes from Austrian expat Melanie Herrmann. "Our community has survived the first days of the 'Palisades' fire," reports the Graz native, who has lived in the west of Los Angeles since 2013. Nevertheless, the mood is depressed: "While shopping, I heard from people who have lost their homes for the second time in six years. That is deeply upsetting."
The situation is also reminiscent of the pandemic. "Schools and banks are closed, there are hardly any people or cars on the streets and many residents, like myself, are wearing masks because of the smoke in the air."
Déjà vu, looters and criticism of the mayor
The comparison is no coincidence. In some areas affected by the fire, curfews are in place in the evening and at night to take more effective action against looters. Anyone who is out and about is arrested. "But we persevere and help each other in the neighborhood," adds Herrmann. The fear remains. "We know that the danger is still high without rain. Every gust of wind feels like a new danger," says the Styrian, describing the mental strain.
The "Palisades" fire is only eight percent under control. 8742 hectares of land have been destroyed. Fire chief Kristin Crowley blames the mayor: "The budget was cut by 17 million dollars (around 16.7 million euros). Despite 55 percent more operations, the number of firefighters fell." When a television crew confronted the mayor about this, Karen Bass simply remained silent for the cameras.
US star Jennifer Garner mourns the loss of her friend
Jennifer Garner showed far more emotion. "My heart is bleeding!" The actress tearfully revealed to a TV crew that a friend of hers had died in the flames (see video above) - and that she "almost feels guilty" because her own house was spared.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
