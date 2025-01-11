“Every gust of wind feels like a new danger!”

Owner David Steiner can only explain why: "I had insisted on a particularly stable construction - but really only to make it earthquake-proof." Instead of being made of wood like many of his neighbors, Steiner's nine million dollar villa was built of stone and plastered with plaster on the inside. Steel beams go deep into the sandy ground to withstand even monster waves. Due to an insurance requirement, he also had the roof fitted with a fireproof layer. "My intention was that my house would be the last thing standing in the event of an earthquake," reveals the 64-year-old lawyer.