Evacuation after defect in Kasberg gondola lift

Free tea and food for those affected

Due to the snow conditions, skiers are currently unable to ski down to the valley. Around 200 therefore had to be transported by car from the Hochberghaus to the valley station. There was no panic during the operation and no one required medical treatment. The mood among the children was also relaxed. There was free tea and food for those affected. "The fault was rectified at 2.40 p.m. and the lift was back in regular operation," says Trautwein.