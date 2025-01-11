Rescuers in action
Evacuation after defect in Kasberg gondola lift
A technical defect temporarily shut down a gondola lift in the Kasberg ski area in Grünau im Almtal on Saturday. Mountain rescuers, Alpine police and firefighters launched a rescue operation, which was successfully completed after around three hours. However, there was no imminent danger for the winter sports enthusiasts affected.
It was around 12 noon when the 8-seater gondola lift on the Kasberg near Grünau suddenly stopped running. As it turned out, a technical defect in the area of the rollers had stopped the cable car operation.
A so-called "breaking rod" was identified as the source of the fault. "Among other things, an ice impact could have been responsible," explains Martin Trautwein, head of operations at Grünau Mountain Rescue.
At walking pace to the mountain station
After the diagnosis, the cable car was restarted after around 30 minutes using emergency operations and the winter sports enthusiasts, who had waited in their gondolas, were transported up to the mountain station at walking pace. "However, a rope rescue was not necessary," emphasizes Trautwein.
At the time, there were around 1000 winter sports enthusiasts on the Kasberg. The Grünau, Molln, Gmunden and Kremstal mountain rescue teams, a team from the Alpine police and the Grünau fire department immediately launched an evacuation operation, as it was initially not possible to predict how long it would take for the cable car to resume normal operation.
Free tea and food for those affected
Due to the snow conditions, skiers are currently unable to ski down to the valley. Around 200 therefore had to be transported by car from the Hochberghaus to the valley station. There was no panic during the operation and no one required medical treatment. The mood among the children was also relaxed. There was free tea and food for those affected. "The fault was rectified at 2.40 p.m. and the lift was back in regular operation," says Trautwein.
