Soap&Skin in Graz: Between the beginning and the end

And the Styrian-born singer reduces the songs she sings live to the torso that gives the album its title. She starts the evening alone on the piano, only later are two strings and four wind instruments added. But the approach to the songs remains the same: With monumental minimalism, Plaschg breaks them down to their core - the part where the heart of the song beats. Or has beaten. Because it is open-heart surgery that she undertakes for large parts of the evening.